TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash on Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on Bay Street early Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 5 a.m.
According to police, Ernestine Jones, 64, was traveling east on Bay Street approaching Montgomery Street. At the same time, Jamal Tinsley, 29, attempted to cross Bay Street near the intersection of Montgomery Street.
Jones did not see Tinsley due to his dark clothing but attempted to swerve away from him but could not avoid the collision.
Tinsley was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
