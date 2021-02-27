Vigil held for soon-to-be father that was killed on West 36th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of Marcos Miranda, Jr. gathered for a vigil Friday night to celebrate his life. The 22-year-old’s death on Feb. 17 was Savannah’s fifth homicide this year.
Miranda, Jr. was a son, brother, friend, and soon-to-be father. His loved ones say he was a happy and selfless young man.
“He would give you the clothes off his back if he could. He will give his last,” his mother Tarsha Vickers said.
Miranda was shot and killed on West 36th and Florance streets in Savannah. His loved ones gathered for a vigil Friday night to celebrate his life.
He was born in Savannah and served two years in the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.
“He’s always been that military kid that wanted to be in the military like G.I. Joe. I used to call him G.I. Joe,” Vickers said.
Loved ones say he was a friend to many and a wonderful brother.
“He was the laughter. He was the smile and he was a great uncle, he loves kids,” his sister Bria Griffin said.
“Growing up with him he always used to look out for me no matter what. If people would pick on me, he’d be there. He was the shield for me,” his brother Jaden Miranda said.
“As a mother, you just don’t think that you’re going to bury your child,” Vickers said.
Miranda leaves behind a mother, father, five brothers and sisters and an unborn child on the way.
The Savannah Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here.
