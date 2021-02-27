After a warm weekend, a big shift is coming!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures won’t dip much overnight, with many of us bottoming out near 60 degrees around sunrise.
The temperatures could widely vary Sunday morning, thanks to potential sea fog along the coast and surrounding island communities. This fog will hold temperatures down closer to the coast, whereas inland communities will likely reach the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be slightly cooler than what we felt on Saturday, with the addition for a chance of isolated light showers.
Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 8:41AM I -0.4′ 3:08PM I 9:03PM
Temperatures start off in the lower 60s once again Monday morning. The morning will be dry, but a front approaches from the north Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front, afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s away from the coast. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two will accompany this front, moving in through the afternoon. This could add a few minutes to our afternoon/evening commute.
Tuesday will be MUCH cooler, with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for rain on Tuesday, which could be a washout of a day. Temperatures won’t warm much behind Monday’s front, with Tuesday’s highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Rain continues Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. We could even have a few embedded lightning strikes within these showers on Wednesday morning. Plan ahead to allow extra time to get where you are going all of Tuesday and Wednesday morning!
We’ll see warmer and drier air return on Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. We will then see another system approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at the end of the week into the weekend, but there isn’t a great agreement on timing yet. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
This will be a stronger front, with the potential for mid to upper 30s to return on Sunday morning (March 7th)
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.