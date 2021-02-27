After a warm weekend, a big shift is coming!

Tuesday will be MUCH cooler, with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for rain on Tuesday, which could be a washout of a day. Temperatures won’t warm much behind Monday’s front, with Tuesday’s highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Rain continues Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. We could even have a few embedded lightning strikes within these showers on Wednesday morning. Plan ahead to allow extra time to get where you are going all of Tuesday and Wednesday morning!