DHEC seeks to expand homebound vaccinations, provides update on next phase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department gave an update on their homebound vaccine program and the transition to phase 1B during Friday’s vaccine briefing.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they were calling for other partners to help give the vaccines to people unable to leave their homes.
Currently, DHEC has partnered with Agape Care Group on a pilot program in Jasper and Hampton Counties.
DHEC also provided an update on when the next phase of vaccinations could begin.
Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said phase 1B will begin when they have a balance between the demand of currently eligible people and vaccine supply.
“As we begin to hear routinely that providers aren’t filling completely their clinics, we will expand,” Davidson said. “We do believe we are very close to that, we hear that many people are still having great difficulty in finding a clinic, finding a vaccination opportunity for themselves.”
Phase 1B would extend vaccine eligibility to frontline essential workers.
Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B are expected to include:
- Firefighters
- Law enforcement officers
- Corrections officers
- Food and agricultural workers
- USPS workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers,
- Those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.
Davidson said DHEC has reached out to the federal government in the hopes to host a large scale FEMA vaccination site, but have not heard back from them.
