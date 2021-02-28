2 displaced by fire in Allenhurst

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A mobile home fire has left two people displaced in Allenhurst.
It occurred on the 200 block of Salette Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Anthony Burns, the male occupant of the home smelled smoke and went to investigate when he discovered heavy smoke in the hallway. He was able to jump out of a window to safety.
When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from a bedroom window. They were able to enter the home through the front door to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
No one was injured.
