FedEx Ground to host virtual hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - FedEx Ground in Savannah is hosting a virtual hiring event this week.
FedEx Ground is looking to fill positions at their warehouse with starting pay up to $16/hr.
This is the perfect opportunity for anyone seeking employment or simply just a part time job.
The virtual hiring event will be Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.
Here is the Zoom link for the 9 a.m. session: https://bit.ly/3q0DqYc
Here is the Zoom link for the 2 p.m. session: https://bit.ly/3r59uey
For more information, please contact Blondell Jones at Blondell.jones@fedex.com or Maurice Lee at Maurice.lee@fedex.com .
