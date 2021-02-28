FedEx Ground to host virtual hiring event

FedEx Ground to host virtual hiring event
FedEx Ground is hosting a virtual hiring event. (Source: FedEx)
By WTOC Staff | February 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:40 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - FedEx Ground in Savannah is hosting a virtual hiring event this week.

FedEx Ground is looking to fill positions at their warehouse with starting pay up to $16/hr.

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone seeking employment or simply just a part time job.

The virtual hiring event will be Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.

Here is the Zoom link for the 9 a.m. session: https://bit.ly/3q0DqYc

Here is the Zoom link for the 2 p.m. session: https://bit.ly/3r59uey

For more information, please contact Blondell Jones at Blondell.jones@fedex.com or Maurice Lee at Maurice.lee@fedex.com .

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.