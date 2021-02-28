Five residents displaced after fire on Key Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire on the 6900 block of Key Street on the southside shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
Battalion Chief Ira Harper arrived at the scene first, where smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters entered the building where they found the fire had likely originated on the couch, according to a release.
Savannah firefighters extinguished the fire, causing extensive smoke damage throughout the building. No one was inside the building but five residents have been displaced, according to a release.
