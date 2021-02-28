GBI investigating incident involving former McIntosh Co. Sherriff’s deputy

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an incident involving a former McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to a release from the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call in a parking lot in North Darien around 5:30 p.m. on February 22. When they arrived on scene, deputies encountered a female causing a disturbance in the parking lot area of a store and attempted to arrest her for Public Intoxication.
During the arrest, the female was injured. She was transported and admitted to the emergency room.
Sheriff Stephen Jessup reviewed deputy body cameras of the incident and indicated several violations of state law and agency policy. Sheriff Jessup terminated the offending deputy, Mark Gibson, and requested assistance from the GBI to investigate the incident.
Warrants were issued for Gibson on Aggravated Battery and Violation of Oath of Office.
Gibson turned himself in to the McIntosh County Detention Center on February 26.
The GBI investigation is still ongoing.
