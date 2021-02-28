High school basketball playoff scores for Friday, Feb. 27

SUMTER, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Christian becomes the first state champion team of the area, winning the SCISA girls 2A state title against Palmetto Christian Saturday afternoon in Sumter, South Carolina by a final score of 48-33. This was their fourth overall title, third in a row.
The second round of the GHSA state basketball championship wrapped up on Saturday. Here are the scores from the local teams in the tournament.
GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA
- Brunswick (52) Lee County (55)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AAAA
- New Hampstead (56) Dougherty (61)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AAA
- Appling County (41) Windsor Forest (64)/Final
- Johnson (75) Long County (43)/Final
GHSA Boys Class AA
- Woodville-Tompkins (62) Thomasville (82)/Final
- Swainsboro (72) Laney (66)/Final OT
- Toombs County (25) Butler (76)/Final
GHSA Boys Class A Public
- Portal (61) Pelham (52)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA
- Brunswick (36) Westlake (84)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AAA
- Johnson (68) Tattnall County (58)/Final
GHSA Girls Class AA
- Woodville-Tompkins (47) Butler (62)/Final
GISA Boys AA Elite Eight
- Robert Toombs Christian Academy (61) Gatewood (56)/Final
- Memorial Day (54) Furtah Prep (68)/Final
GISA Boys AAA Elite Eight
- St. Andrew’s (39) John Milledge (64)/Final
- Bulloch Academy (53) Southland (35)/Final
