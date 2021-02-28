High school basketball playoff scores for Friday, Feb. 27

Hilton Head Christian becomes the first state champion team of the area, winning the SCISA girls 2A state title against Palmetto Christian Saturday afternoon in Sumter, South Carolina by a final score of 48-33.

Hilton Head Christian Academy Girls Basketball (Source: WCSC)
By Lyndsey Gough | February 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 9:45 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Christian becomes the first state champion team of the area, winning the SCISA girls 2A state title against Palmetto Christian Saturday afternoon in Sumter, South Carolina by a final score of 48-33. This was their fourth overall title, third in a row.

The second round of the GHSA state basketball championship wrapped up on Saturday. Here are the scores from the local teams in the tournament.

GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA

  • Brunswick (52) Lee County (55)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AAAA

  • New Hampstead (56) Dougherty (61)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AAA

  • Appling County (41) Windsor Forest (64)/Final
  • Johnson (75) Long County (43)/Final

GHSA Boys Class AA

  • Woodville-Tompkins (62) Thomasville (82)/Final
  • Swainsboro (72) Laney (66)/Final OT
  • Toombs County (25) Butler (76)/Final

GHSA Boys Class A Public

  • Portal (61) Pelham (52)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA

  • Brunswick (36) Westlake (84)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AAA

  • Johnson (68) Tattnall County (58)/Final

GHSA Girls Class AA

  • Woodville-Tompkins (47) Butler (62)/Final

GISA Boys AA Elite Eight

  • Robert Toombs Christian Academy (61) Gatewood (56)/Final
  • Memorial Day (54) Furtah Prep (68)/Final

GISA Boys AAA Elite Eight

  • St. Andrew’s (39) John Milledge (64)/Final
  • Bulloch Academy (53) Southland (35)/Final

