LB4 & After Foundation looking for single mother for car donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Single mothers can be looked at as super women. If you know of one who deserves a big thanks for everything she does, then a Savannah city leader wants to help with that.
LB4 & After Foundation has donated hundreds of bikes to children and those in need over the last year few years. Now because of the generosity of an anonymous donor, they’re wanting to donate a car to a deserving single mother.
LB4 & After Foundation received not one but two cars recently from anonymous donors. Now, they have one car left and it comes with a title, keys and a full tank of gas - free of charge.
District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says her foundation will be giving the car away on Easter Sunday.
She’s hopeful more people will donate cars they may not need anymore to give back to someone who does.
“We’re giving out hand ups and not hand outs. And I can’t think of a better way to give some deserving mother without any strings or agenda just a car to say thank you for being a hard-working dedicated well deserving mother.”
The deadline to nominate a single mother is March 30th.
If you know of a single mom perfect for this donation, contact LB4 & After Foundation or Alderwoman Wilder Bryan.
