PGA, LPGA pros wearing red and black Sunday to honor Tiger Woods

BRADENTON, Fla. (WMBF) - Many of golf’s biggest names will honor Tiger Woods on Sunday as he continues to recover from a serious car crash.
Several PGA pros, including Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy will all wear red and black for the final round of Sunday’s Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.
Several LPGA stars, including Annika Sorenstam, were also part of the tribute Sunday in Orlando. PGA Tour staff also donned the color combination during an event in Puerto Rico.
The red and black combination has been a staple for Woods on Sundays throughout his career. It even dates back prior to his days on the PGA Tour.
“I’ve worn red ever since my college days basically, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” Woods said in 2013. “I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school [Stanford] that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.”
Woods, a 15-time major champion who holds a record-tying 82 wins on the PGA Tour, was involved in a single-car crash while driving down a downhill stretch of road in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of impairment.
Doctors said he shattered the tibia and fibula bones in his lower right leg, with additional injuries to bones in the foot and ankle.
He was recently transferred to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was said to be “in good spirits,” according to his representatives.
