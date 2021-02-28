Rain, cooler weather returns Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another warm day across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire! Savannah tied its record high of 86 degrees set in 1962! Coastal communities topped out in the 70s, with sea fog hanging out right along and offshore of the coast.
Tybee Tides: 8.0′ 9:03PM I -0.8′ 3:32AM I 7.8′ 9:25AM
Temperatures will fall into the 70s for inland communities late this afternoon with upper 60s returning after sunset. Temperatures start off in the lower 60s once again Monday morning with fog possible, especially along the coast. The morning commute will be dry, but a cold front approaches from the north Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front, afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s away from the coast.
Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two will accompany this front, moving in through the afternoon. This could add a few minutes to our afternoon/evening commute.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Tuesday will be MUCH cooler, with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures won’t warm much, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for persistent rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We could even have a few embedded lightning strikes within these showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Many of us will see one to two inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts possible. With the wet roads. Plan to allow extra time to get where you are going all of Tuesday and Wednesday!
We’ll see warmer and drier air return on Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. We will then see another system approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at the end of the week into the weekend, but there isn’t a great agreement on timing yet. A few showers are possible along the front, but this won’t be a big rain-maker. Cooler air returns this weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with morning lows in the 40s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
