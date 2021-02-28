Rain, cooler weather returns Tuesday

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Tuesday will be MUCH cooler, with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures won’t warm much, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for persistent rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We could even have a few embedded lightning strikes within these showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Many of us will see one to two inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts possible. With the wet roads. Plan to allow extra time to get where you are going all of Tuesday and Wednesday!