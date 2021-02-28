Saint Leo University to host ‘Luck of the Lion’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Leo University’s Savannah Center has partnered with Amerigroup, Ben and Jerry’s, Domino’s and Horizon Staffing to host “The Luck of the Lion” St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
The “Luck of the Lion” celebration will include a FREE large pizza from Domino’s, FREE ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s and a number of prizes from Amerigroup and Horizon Staffing Savannah!
One ticket per email will be provided to the first 100 people who R.S.V.P. by emailing savannah@saintleo.edu the following information:
• Name
• Phone Number
• Preferred email to confirm ticket
Please include “Luck of the Lion” in the subject line and send your email by Monday, March 8.
The Saint Leo University staff will notify ticket winners on Wednesday, March 10, with instructions.
The “Luck of Lion” St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held Thursday, March 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Education Center, 325 W Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA.
