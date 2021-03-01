Beachgoers welcome warm temperatures on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people were eager to get outside and enjoy the warm weather this weekend.
Tybee Island’s city manager says the crowd is an indication of what they expect this upcoming peak season.
“Soon as it hit in the 70s yesterday and that sun came out, everybody just decided to just come out to the beach,” said Shawn Gillen, city manager of Tybee Island.
It was a busy weekend for Tybee Island.
Gillen says the crowd is what they expected during the first sunny weekend. And while hundreds of people came out to enjoy the sun, it made for a busy weekend for Code Enforcement.
“Several hundreds of tickets were written for dogs on the beach, glass on the beach, littering,” he said.
Gillen says the city is expecting large crowds throughout the season, which means more Code Enforcement officers out on the beach, even watching on video cameras.
“When we see someone with glass, someone with a dog, we’re going to be sending officers to the troubled spot,” he said.
Though lifeguard season has yet to start, Gillen says they are prepared to bring lifeguards in, depending on the crowds.
“We may have to bring at least a skeleton crew early on.”
Overall it was a good weekend for the City of Tybee, with city leaders looking forward to the weeks ahead.
“People are ready to get out and enjoy themselves, and they’re going to come out to Tybee,” said Gillen.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.