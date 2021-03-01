Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Lady’s Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a home on Stevic Court on Lady’s Island shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
One man died and two adults were wounded in the shooting, according to a release. The two wounded victims were transported to a nearby hospital.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are on the scene, and the Crime Scene Unit is on its way to recover forensic evidence.
The suspect(s) had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to the general public at this time.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
