Bills pile up for Georgia lawmakers as key deadline looms

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have spent a lot of time debating elections, but they have other work to accomplish in the next week.
An annual deadline called crossover is looming on March 8. By then, bills must be passed by their original chamber or fail for the year.
There are ways to revive legislation that had appeared dead, but a bill that fails is in trouble.
Among issues lawmakers could resolve are abolishing citizen’s arrest, legalizing sports betting, and agreeing to spend more state money on private schools and home-schooling.
Lawmakers could also debate bills to limit Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency powers and to temporarily take away power from Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
