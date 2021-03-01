Bulloch Co. seeing decrease in COVID-19 cases after holiday surge

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County says its COVID-19 numbers are improving.
Recent trends show the bad numbers going down and the good numbers going up. While county leaders say they’re hopeful, they’re not breathing a sigh of relief just yet.
Over the last three weeks, the daily number of new cases has dropped from nearly triple digits some days to numbers in the 20′s, teens, or single digits. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says the community suffered a surge in cases after the holidays and the return of 20,000 college students for a new semester.
At the same time, he says more and more people get vaccinated to hopefully prevent further spread.
“Numbers are improving. I think, if you look at the weekend, one good barometer is hospital visits and hospital admissions. East Georgia Regional had a day this weekend where there were zero people on ventilators,” Wynn said.
He warned the community could see another spread during the spring break season if people let down their guard and come in contact with the virus.
Wynn urges people to continue wearing their mask when they’re around others, stay socially distanced and wash your hands to keep those numbers trending.
