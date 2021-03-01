Candler Co. man arrested for distribution of child pornography

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) executed two search warrants at the home of Chad Anthony Barrett, 26, in Candler County and his workplace in Emanuel County on Tuesday, February 16. The CEACC Unit began their investigation after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding alleged online sexual exploitation of children by Barrett, according to a release.
The Stillmore Police Department, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office all assisted GBI with the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.