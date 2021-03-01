Chatham County Police respond to shots fired early Monday morning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police responded to shots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. officers arrived at the area near the 1600 building of 101 Fenwick Village Drive. One man had been grazed by a bullet in the leg and another man left the scene, according to a release.
Witnesses said both men had fired weapons and it was determined that both men knew one another. Police believe this was not a random incident.
Chatham County Police officers arrested Alonza Barnes, 39, and charged him with criminal trespass and reckless conduct. Police are looking for Mishawn Green, 32, and anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.