Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll see lots of clouds and warm temps today. A cold front will move through the area quickly around Noon. Winds may gusts up to 30 mph! Temps will fall this afternoon with some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The front will stall to our south into Tuesday. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and over our area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring lots of rain for the entire region. The ground are already saturated from past rain and it won’t take much more to cause localized flooding, damage dirt roads and rising river levels. The rain may be heavy at times into Wednesday morning but we’ll clear by Wednesday evening as the low pressure pulls away. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday with very limited moisture. Low pressure may impact the area Saturday with our next rain chance.