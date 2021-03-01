Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll see lots of clouds and warm temps today. A cold front will move through the area quickly around Noon. Winds may gusts up to 30 mph! Temps will fall this afternoon with some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The front will stall to our south into Tuesday. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and over our area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring lots of rain for the entire region. The ground are already saturated from past rain and it won’t take much more to cause localized flooding, damage dirt roads and rising river levels. The rain may be heavy at times into Wednesday morning but we’ll clear by Wednesday evening as the low pressure pulls away. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday with very limited moisture. Low pressure may impact the area Saturday with our next rain chance.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm, highs 76-83 early then falling.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 49-53.
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be cloudy with a 100% chance for rain, highs 51-56.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 100% chance for rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 100% chance for rain through Noon. Skies will begin to clear late, highs near 60.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10 kts becoming SW at 10-15 kts, seas at 2-4 ft. Tonight: N winds at 5-10 kts becoming NE at 15-20 kts, seas 2-3 ft building to 3-4 ft after midnight. Tuesday: NE winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts, seas 4-6 ft building to 5-6 ft.
