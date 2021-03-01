Eagles’ 2021 football schedule set

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Sun Belt’s release of the conference football schedule Monday, the Georgia Southern Eagles’ 2021 slate is set.
Southern kicks off conference play with a pair of home games against Louisiana and Arkansas State. The Cajuns will visit Statesboro on September 25, while the Red Wolves come calling a week later on October 2.
The first conference road trip of the year happens on October 9 when the Eagles visit Troy.
It will be a short week for Chad Lunsford’s team as the team takes on South Alabama in Mobile on Thursday, October 14.
Georgia State makes their way to Paulson Stadium to renew the in-state rivalry on October 30, while 2020 breakout Coastal Carolina pays a visit a week later on November 6.
The Eagles will make another long road trip to San Marcos, TX to face Texas State on November 13.
Southern closes out the regular season against Appalachian State on November 27 in Boone, N.C. The game will be played on Saturday, something many fans of both teams have been calling for of late.
The Eagles’ non-conference contests have been scheduled and announced already.
Southern will open the season at home on September 4, hosting Gardner-Webb. A pair of road trips follow over the next two weeks, with games at Florida Atlantic on September 11 and at Arkansas on September 18.
The Eagles defeated FAU 20-3 at home in 2020. The game against Arkansas will be the first ever meeting between the Eagles and Razorbacks, and Southern’s first contest against an SEC opponent since the 2019 season opener.
Southern will return to non-conference play on November 20 to host BYU. The Cougars went 11-1 in 2020 and finished the season ranked 11th in the final AP Poll.
Georgia Southern has noted the school is currently planning to return to normal capacity at Paulson Stadium this fall, but that could change as the university and athletic department continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
Southern was one of two teams nationally to play 13 games in 2020, wrapping up the season with a dominant New Orleans Bowl victory over Louisiana Tech.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4: Gardner-Webb
Sept. 11: at Florida Atlantic
Sept. 18: at Arkansas
Sept. 25: Louisiana
Oct. 2: Arkansas State
Oct. 9: at Troy
Oct. 14 (Thurs.): at South Alabama
Oct. 30: Georgia State
Nov. 6: Coastal Carolina
Nov. 13: at Texas State
Nov. 20: BYU
Nov. 27: at Appalachian State
