Ga. school districts preparing to vaccinate teachers, staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More Georgians will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including all teachers and school staff members.
Right now, school districts all across Georgia are figuring out how they plan to offer the vaccine to their educators, including the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
Last week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he would be adding to the state’s vaccine eligibility list to include several groups, like teachers and school staff members. The expansion begins next Monday, March 8.
SCCPSS has revealed more information about their plan. A spokesperson for the school district says they will focus on equality. They do not plan to put a specific school or department in front of others when it comes to getting the vaccine into the arms of teachers and school staff members.
A district survey shows nearly 50% of those who responded will want the vaccine. With that in mind, SCCPSS is planning for evening and weekend clinics for about 3,000 people.
The school district’s nursing administrator says once the supplies are here, the team will be ready to start vaccinating.
“We’ve had a multi-layer of training that we’ve been working on at this point and we’ve also been deployed into the community already we’ve had ten teams go to three different community partners to give vaccines and collectively we have assisted in the vaccination of over 2396 people,” said Lisa Wilson, SCCPSS District Nursing Administrator.
The school district says its staff has been training for months for this opportunity. They say this expansion will definitely help to bring more normalcy to school operations.
