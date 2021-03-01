Georgia Senate race at center of 2022 majority battle

Here’s the full statement from the DSCC: “The primary battle lines are already plagued by the same nasty internal feuding that cost the GOP both of Georgia’s Senate seats in January. Failed candidates Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins are both considering campaigns and a potential scorched-earth relitigation of their bitter 2020 battle. Loeffler is haunted by her “short stint in the Senate” which “turned into a race to the party’s right,” while Collins’ failed run was spurned by top Georgia Republicans as he “pilloried Loeffler as a squishy moderate.” These two losing candidates are already taking shots at each other, and other Republican contenders are considering campaigns of their own –– a sign that the Georgia GOP’s divisive infighting won’t be ending anytime soon.”