Johnson Co. man arrested for distribution of child pornography

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Johnson County man has been arrested and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) executed a search warrant at the home of John Harris Carter, 25, in Wrightsville on Tuesday, February 9. The CEACC Unit began their investigation after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding alleged online sexual exploitation of children by Carter, according to a release.
The Wrightsville Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted GBI with the investigation.
