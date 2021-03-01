Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is coming to the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s one dose COVID-19 vaccine means a lot in the effort to stop the spread of the virus. Not only will it be easier to distribute, but it adds to the supply which is in high demand across the county.
Johnson & Johnson is expected to ship out nearly four million doses of their vaccine to start. Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District says it’s unclear how much we will get here, but it should be coming soon and they are making plans now.
“We anticipate receiving some either at the end of this week or next week, but we have not yet been given an exact timeline,” said Dr. Davis.
While this delivery will help increase supply, Dr. Davis says demand will still exceed the supply, especially as we expand eligibility.
“It’s not going to mean no trouble getting an appointment. It’s not going to mean that everybody can be vaccinated immediately, but it does mean that if they are able to come through with a hundred million doses by this summer, I mean the numbers of people who can be vaccinated will just go up tremendously,” he said.
Not only is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine just one shot, it’s easier to store in a refrigerator, and is said to have less side effects. With that in mind, Dr. Davis says there are discussions on how they should distribute it to better serve the public. Not only to rural areas, but mass clinics and even to educators who need to be in class.
“If I had the opportunity here what I would recommend is that we target the education community in particular with this product because we want the teachers and other employees being able to be in school. This would be one dose, likely fewer side effects, likely less time missed from work because of side effects and then you don’t have to schedule the second appointment.”
While no official plans have been made, Dr. Davis says he can’t wait to get their first shipment.
As demand still outpaces supply Dr. Davis says all three vaccines are effective against severe illness and death and if you have the opportunity to get a vaccine you should take it.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.