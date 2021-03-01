LEOna the cow headed to a farm sanctuary in New Jersey

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has found a home for LEOna, the adventurous cow that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 in late January.
Savannah Police hoped to reunite her with her owners, but no one has come forward to claim her. LEOna has been living with the horses of Savannah Police’s Mounted Unit in their stables off of Dean Forest Road.
Savannah Police and Animal Control have been working to find a new home. LEOna will be making her way up north to Skylands Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in Wantage, N.J., according to a release.
