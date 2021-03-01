Monday: Cold front ahead of Tuesday’s washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s to near 70°. Areas of fog are possible through the morning commute, under a partly cloudy sky. Ahead of a cold front it’s mild and will become warm after the sun comes up; up to about 80° by noon in Savannah.
Scattered showers and a drop in temperature are expected just after lunch-time in Savannah as the front moves through. Plan on 70s with a breeze and spotty rain for the ride home. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and 60s this evening with a steadily increasing chance of rain; especially after 12 a.m.
Wet weather builds in from the southwest, to the northeast, tonight and Tuesday morning. Tuesday is expected to be a washout and is a first alert weather day; widespread, nearly constant rain that will slow commutes and have you rescheduling plans. Rain, gradually, shifts offshore Wednesday morning. Some puddles will rain showers linger through Wednesday morning’s commute.
Temperatures remain cool through Wednesday afternoon, even after the rain stops.
A pleasant, drier forecast arrives Thursday and Friday followed by a brief shot at showers Saturday and generally cool to chilly weekend temperatures. Some patchy inland frost is possible Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday mornings.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
