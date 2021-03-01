New grants to help EGSC grow bee population

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students, faculty and staff at a local college now have more resources to care for and grow their local bee population. East Georgia State College has been a Bee Campus affiliate since 2016.
An apiary was added on campus in 2015.
Doctor Paul Cerpovicz is a professor at East Georgia State College but also is a beekeeper in his spare time. He created the Bobcat Beekeeping Club in the fall of 2019 to share that hobby with the rest of the campus, and he says he has been blown away by the response from students and the impact on the college.
“It’s fun to watch new students who have never worked with bees suddenly suit up and open up a bee hive and work with them and handle the bees, and they really enjoy it.”
The Mill Creek Foundation, a local fundraising organization, has provided two grants that will allow the college to set up eight honeybee hives, finish a wildflower garden, and establish additional gardens that will also attract pollinators. Each project costs about $1,200 and is expected to be finished by the spring.
