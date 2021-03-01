Portion of Bay Street closed Monday morning for crash investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Bay Street between Whitaker and Jefferson streets are closed Monday morning for a crash investigation.
The Georgia State Patrol will be reconstructing a crash that happened at the beginning of February.
The closure is expected to last until 6:30 a.m. For those traveling east, Savannah Police advise you to take MLK Jr. Boulevard to I-16 and then onto I-516. For those traveling west, they say to take Truman Parkway onto DeRenne Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.