Residents march to City Hall to protest proposed location of new homeless shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of people are protesting a proposal to build a new homeless shelter off Augusta Avenue.
District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier led the march Monday, which started at the old Weeping Time property and made its way to City Hall at Bull and Bay streets.
You may remember, WTOC Investigates told you about the Salvation Army’s efforts to build a new homeless shelter near that historic property off Augusta Avenue.
City Council is expected to review the request once-again at the council meeting on Thursday, March 11.
