Savannah Fire Department looking for downtown arson suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Department’s Arson Investigators are looking for a suspect who allegedly lit a trash fire that damaged the exterior of a building downtown.
Savannah Fire responded to a fire along the lane near Drayton and East Broughton Streets shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 28. Firefighters were able to extinguish a large pile of pallets and rags that were burning behind a row of commercials buildings. No injuries were reported, but the exterior of one building did receive “minor” damage.
Savannah Fire Department requests that anyone with information about the suspect contact them at 912-644-5959 or Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.