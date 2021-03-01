SC will get 41,000 J&J vaccine doses this week, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State health officials said South Carolina is set to receive 41,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the week of March 1.
The FDA gave the J&J vaccine, which is also known as the Janssen vaccine, emergency use authorization on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Monday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control told WIS it expects South Carolina to get its first shipment of the vaccine this week.
“The Janssen vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine that protects people from severe COVID-19 illness,” DHEC officials said. “This vaccine’s development was held to the same rigorous testing, trial and review standards as all other vaccines.”
More than 45,000 people participated in the clinical trial of the new vaccine, DHEC said.
- It’s a single-dose vaccine instead of two shots like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
- It’s 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death as of day 28 following vaccination.
- The vaccine can be stored for at least three months at 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit.
- It’s equally effective among diverse populations.
- It does not contain the live virus. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
- The J&J vaccine has high protection against severe disease and death seen in all study sites, including South Africa where the B.1.351 variant is dominant.
DHEC said it’s working on getting more vaccine providers set up across the state to help distribute the J&J vaccine.
“We believe this new vaccine will help speed up vaccination efforts across the state because it’s a single-dose shot and also can be stored easily, at refrigerated temperatures, for several months,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “The Janssen vaccine will be key to our ongoing plans to bring vaccines out into our communities.”
The health agency plans to release more information soon.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.