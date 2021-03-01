Waiting for the bloom: Azaleas are ready to explode!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a living sign of the season. One of the most beautiful blooms we’ve grown accustomed to and we’re gearing up for - this year’s explosion of the azalea.
They’re everywhere - in parks, in front of businesses, and probably in your own flower beds, and there are so many different kinds.
“Azaleas have hundreds and hundreds of variates. There are all kinds of colors, all kinds of growth habits,” said Tim Davis, PHD, Director of Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden.
And, they’ve been around for a while.
“The ones we have here are derived from a native plant, so, there is a native azalea. I find it sometimes in the woods. It’s not real common. You can even find it at garden centers and plant them. So, all these are bred from those native plants,” Davis said.
And, as with any planting project, make sure you know your yard, your garden, and how much space you have to occupy because it will take no time for a small, one-gallon azalea planting to become something much, much more massive.
“When you’re choosing them, you might want to think about.. okay.. where am I putting this? How big is it going to get? And, choosing the right variety for that space,” explained Davis.
While planting an azalea in the fall is ideal, you can get away with putting one in the ground this time of year, but, a heads up:
“Everybody wants to plant them now because we’re all excited about the big blooming, So, if you get them in now, it just means that you’re going to have to really do some watering and be smart about your watering. It’s not a water every day, it’s watering sufficiently each week and getting them two, or three, good soaks and not more than that and let them dry out in between,” said Davis.
The azalea basics; planted in filtered sunshine, within well-drained soil.
Have more questions about azaleas and which type may be best for your garden? Contact a master gardener via email or call (912) 652-7981.
