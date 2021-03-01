What you need to know about the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

“This one is more traditional. It uses an adnovirus to bring the message. Either way we are trying to teach your body how to look out for this evil COVID virus that is going to attack it and since it doesn’t know what it looks like ahead of time, this is your messenger. This is the picture postcard of what the enemy looks like and you’ve got to get ready and you want to be able to defend yourself,” said Dr. Paul Bradley, Chief Investigator for Meridian Clinical Research.