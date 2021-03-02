Chatham Co. businesses training for success

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the pandemic, a lot of businesses relied on online sales, but for some of the new businesses or those without a big online presence, it was more difficult.
For businesses that are on Tybee Island or in Savannah, they’re going to get some help building their online presence. This will be through various virtual trainings on e-commerce and marketing.
Tybee Island businesses were surveyed by the Main Street Program when the pandemic started. One of the most common needs they had was for more business training to help them get through future hardships, like another shutdown.
“The majority of small businesses, during the pandemic, did not have efficient e-commerce, which could’ve helped them weather that storm,” said Michelle Owens, Executive Director of Tybee Island Development Authority/Main Street Program.
Through a grant from the National Main Street Program, Owens says the city got $10,000 to help 12 businesses improve their digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.
“It’s ok to have, what we call, bricks and mortar which is your physical business, but we also want you to have, what’s now being called, clicks and mortar.”
The free ‘Beach Business Bootcamp’ starts in April. Owens says it’ll consist of various virtual training from the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center.
“The more you know, the more understanding you have, the more empowered you are to make yourself successful,” said Sarah Burnzott, co-owner of The Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery.
Sarah Burnzott opened her business during the pandemic and says education is key.
“What we’re really excited about are the ways that we can expand what we’ve already done.”
The City of Savannah is also beginning a series of free virtual trainings this month for businesses to get back on track.
“One area I’m going to be talking about is how to position yourself as the authority in your industry,” said Marjorie Young, founder and CEO of Carriage Trade PR.
Marjorie Young says her training will focus on the importance of word of mouth since business is starting to pick back up.
“They just need to be marketing, saying ‘ya we’re here we survived this.’”
For more information on each program, visit the website for Tybee Island and Savannah.
