Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and over our area tonight into Wednesday. This will bring lots of rain for the entire region. The ground are already saturated from past rain and it won’t take much more to cause localized flooding, damage dirt roads and rising river levels. The rain may be heavy at times into Wednesday morning. Skies begin to clear Wednesday afternoon from west to east as the low pressure pulls away. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday with very limited moisture. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday with our next rain chance. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be cloudy with rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times by late afternoon, highs 53-58 early then falling.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 100% chance for rain. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows 43-52.
Wednesday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain through Noon. Skies will begin to clear from west to east, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. Today: NE winds at 20-25 kts with gust to 30 kts, seas at 4-6 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-6 ft. Wednesday: N winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-6 ft subsiding to 4-5 ft in the afternoon.
