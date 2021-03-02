Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and over our area tonight into Wednesday. This will bring lots of rain for the entire region. The ground are already saturated from past rain and it won’t take much more to cause localized flooding, damage dirt roads and rising river levels. The rain may be heavy at times into Wednesday morning. Skies begin to clear Wednesday afternoon from west to east as the low pressure pulls away. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday with very limited moisture. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday with our next rain chance. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.