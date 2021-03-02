Evans Co. School District making transportation changes to lessen impact on wet dirt roads

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rural communities continue to deal with heavy rains over the past few weeks that have impacted dirt roads.
The Evans County School District is asking parents who live on some of those damaged roads to meet the school bus rather than sending the bus down the normal route.
Evans County’s superintendent said they’ve adjusted some of their bus routes to keep students safe but also take a load off the roads while they dry.
Plenty of roads show the damage from inches of rain over the past few weeks. Evans County schools have two dozen roads with places on them that forced them to change pick up points.
The district shared these pictures to show some of the conditions they’re facing and why they’ve contacted some parents and asked them to meet the bus at a safer spot along the route.
“It is easier for a smaller vehicle to navigate some of those roads than it is for a bus,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters said.
Waters says the rains have prompted county crews to completely close some of the roads.
He says the adjustments are until further notice, but he hopes they can stop some of them as soon as next week.
