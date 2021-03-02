First Alert Weather Day: Widespread, drenching rain builds in Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Periodic, to nearly constant, rain is in the forecast now through the Wednesday morning commute. Periods of heavy rain and some street flooding remain possible, especially this evening and tonight.
An area of lower pressure is developing in the northwest Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning and is forecast to move northeastward along a stalled Cold Front today and tonight.
The heaviest, most persistent rain is forecast to fall this evening through early tomorrow morning, roughly between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. The risk of severe weather is near zero, but some lightning is possible and street flooding may occur under the heavier downpours.
By noon Wednesday, rainfall accumulations will average between 1.5″ and 3″ in many spots with a few communities picking up to 4″ or so of rain. Widespread, significant rainfall may lead to significant rises on area rivers, sending them back into Minor and Moderate flood stages by late this week.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App. Flood or Flash Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories may be issued.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.