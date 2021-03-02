2021 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival date, location approved by Richmond Hill City Council

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival date and location was approved Tuesday night by Richmond Hill City Council.
The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce’s request to use J.F. Gregory Park for the festival the weekend of Oct. 15-17 was approved without any opposition from council during the meeting. According to the council meeting agenda, a COVID-19 executive order condition will be in place.
Council also approved the Chamber’s request to sell beer and wine at the festival on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. No alcohol will be sold at the festival on Sunday.
