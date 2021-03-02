Plans approved to improve two Statesboro parks

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parks in two Statesboro neighborhoods will soon get new life.
The plans bring improvements the mayor says have been long overdue.
The city’s plan calls for about $4 million in improvements to two neighborhood parks, bringing more than just a few slides and basketball hoops.
The city council passed a recommendation from Statesboro’s Urban Redevelopment Agency to enter an eight year bond agreement for $4.5 million. The improvements will come at Luetta Moore and Grady Street parks.
“We’re putting new playground equipment in spaces where it wasn’t there. We’re putting in a new pool - putting one back in the city limits,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
The mayor says people in those neighborhoods have asked for years for improvements because they don’t have the means to travel 3-4 miles across town to Mill Creek Park. The bonds will spread the cost until 2030 but begin construction this spring.
“For us to knock out two of the three parks on our main corridor in one sweep, that’s a big deal,” the mayor said.
Improvements will include a WiFi network in the community building and across the grounds and security systems so neighbors can use the park and feel safe.
They’re planning a formal groundbreaking later this month.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.