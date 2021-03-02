Polls open for voting in Beaufort City Council election

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - City of Beaufort residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 2, for a special election.
Residents will cast their vote for the next city council member. The council seat became open when Stephen Murray was elected as mayor in November’s special election. This position is at large, which means the individual who is elected will represent the entire city.
Only voters registered inside the city limits can vote in this election.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
