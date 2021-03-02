S.C. teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Now that South Carolina has entered Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, teachers are officially included in the eligibility to be vaccinated.
Every single day teachers show up to school, go into the buildings, and go into classrooms full of students to help them prepare for the future. And now, they can do so with an extra level of safety.
“I think it’s a good idea. Especially for teachers. You know, we are in a hot zone,” said drivers education teacher Mike Paul.
At Tuesday’s press conference, state leaders encouraged school employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“My message to teachers and school staff, take the vaccine as soon as it is offered to you,” said Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
Teachers at Battery Creek High School say the vaccine expansion is a good thing.
“It’s huge. I am so excited,” said science teacher Aimee Whitesell.
Aimee Whitesell is a health and science teacher.
“I mean, you can see my classroom behind me how, not that we are going to get rid of the barriers, or the masks but that allows my students to do things like microscope and we don’t have to worry.”
Every day as she helps her students learn about vaccines.
“You want to make sure they are informed, just like my students who do a vaccination project so they can make their own decision.”
Her colleagues are asking questions, as well.
“We always get questions like how do you feel and things like that, how do you feel about this?”
The teachers we spoke to at Battery Creek seem willing to get the vaccine.
“Most of them are really excited.”
Especially those who work in close quarters with students.
“I think if I can do anything to keep from getting it again or passing it along it’s a good thing.”
A few will not be participating. But the principal says for the most part they are looking forward to it
“Everyone has different feelings on it, thoughts on it, whether it’s just another opportunity for our teachers that are essentially on the front lines,” said Principal Chad Cox.
