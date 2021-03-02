Tuesday: Chilly, breezy washout weather pattern!

Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s around the Savannah Metro this morning, but are forecast to cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s later this morning into this afternoon. The heaviest - most persistent - rain is forecast to fall this evening through early tomorrow morning; between, roughly, 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. The risk of severe weather is near zero, but some lightning is possible and street flooding may occur under the heavier downpours.