Tuesday: Chilly, breezy washout weather pattern!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Periodic, to nearly constant, rain is in the forecast now through the Wednesday morning commute. Periods of heavy rain and some street flooding remain possible; especially this evening and tonight.
Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s around the Savannah Metro this morning, but are forecast to cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s later this morning into this afternoon. The heaviest - most persistent - rain is forecast to fall this evening through early tomorrow morning; between, roughly, 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. The risk of severe weather is near zero, but some lightning is possible and street flooding may occur under the heavier downpours.
Rain shifts completely offshore between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday morning, but the cloud cover will linger longer. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s and 60s Wednesday afternoon.
Sunshine will be back in full-force Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and 70s! Thursday is forecast to be a great day. There will be a few more clouds and cooler temperatures around Friday.
A passing area of low pressure will increase cloudiness and, possibly, spark some rain Saturday. Temperatures remain cooler, under clouds, Saturday.
Sunshine returns Sunday!
Stay dry,
Cutter
