Tuesday marks one year since first case of Coronavirus reported in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks one year since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in the state of Georgia.
On March 2, 2020, two cases were reported in Fulton County after state health officials said the patients had just returned from Italy. Since then, the number of cases has skyrocketed to more than 819,000 in Georgia alone.
The state reported more than 1,200 new cases on Monday.
A third COVID-19 vaccine is now being shipped across the U.S. This after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved just over two months ago.
For more COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.