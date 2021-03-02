The Weeping Time To Be Observed with Virtual Ceremony This Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ceremony remembering The Weeping Time will be all virtual this year.
The Weeping Time refers to a two-day-long sale of enslaved people from Butler Island in 1859. More than 430 enslaved people were brought from the island in McIntosh County to west Savannah and then sold to different families in the largest sale of human beings in United States history.
Commemoration committee member Brenda Roberts said she didn’t know this atrocity happened in her hometown until a book brought more attention to it in the mid 2000s. A historical marker was placed on the west Savannah property around that time as well.
“I grew up in west Savannah. I went to school in west Savannah. I walked by this property, this land, every day and knew nothing about it. This was never taught in our history. We knew nothing about it. We also want to honor and commemorate those individuals who were sold never to see their families again,” Roberts said. “You know, this is not just black history, this is American history. "
Ahead of Saturday’s commemoration, the committee is asking for you to take a video or photo of yourself holding an umbrella and submit it to their Facebook page by Tuesday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m. You are also asked to post it on your own Facebook page with the hashtags #TWTUmbrellaChallenge, #TheWeepingTime2021 and #OurAncestorsWillNotBeDenied.
“The reason for the umbrellas is because during that two day sale, it rained torrentially. Two straight days during the sale it rained, and so when the last person was sold, then the rain stopped and the sun came out. So we open the umbrellas, you know, to kind of symbolize the rain and of course, you know, you want to be protected from the rain,” Roberts said. “So we use the umbrella as a symbol of that. It was almost as if God was crying because of this atrocity that was going on.”
This year, The Weeping Time commemoration ceremony will happen completely virtually. You can tune in from the event’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The ceremony is happening Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. and will feature speakers as well as musical performances.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.