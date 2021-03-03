Community Champions: Celtic Heritage Festival to debut virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even as so many of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be absent this year, one gap in the season’s calendar is being filled.
“We’re not trying to be Tara Feis but we are trying to honor that tradition,” Celtic Heritage Festival Board member Dr. Howard Keeley said. Free and family-friendly, the Celtic Heritage Festival of Savannah might sound familiar. And it’s supposed to, an intentional nod to one of the city’s most popular St. Patrick’s Day events that went away a few years ago.
“That was a very important thing for us. The idea that we were carrying on the tradition of having a family-friendly festival,” Celtic Heritage Festival Board member Dr. Meaghan Dwyer-Ryan said.
“We are really hopeful that we are going to make this part of the calendar. I want this, we all want this, to be something people expect.”
The event will debut this year as fully virtual and will include a wide range of entertainment and cultural segments.
There will be music acts from Ireland, Broadway, and Savannah - and a look at the city’s archival material regarding the arrival of the Irish here.
“Really amazing documents that sort of tell the story and history of Irish in Savannah.”
And while the WTOC Community Champions planning Savannah’s newest St. Patrick’s Day event are looking forward to one day presenting the event live, in person - at the Kehoe Iron Works - they thought it was important to get started and get on the season’s calendar this year.
“We are bound and determined to launch, and actually, I think it was the right decision because people will be looking for something to just give them a little bit of extra depth and texture to the St. Patrick’s Day experience in Savannah. This is a time for all of us when we are thinking about coming together. There’s been too much splitting apart, so let’s use our culture to come together.”
