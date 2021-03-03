Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will pull away from the area today allowing high pressure to build in tonight. Skies begin to clear this afternoon from west to east as the low pressure pulls away. It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to 20mph. Winds will quickly decrease around sunset. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday morning with very limited moisture and only a few clouds. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.