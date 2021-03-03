Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will pull away from the area today allowing high pressure to build in tonight. Skies begin to clear this afternoon from west to east as the low pressure pulls away. It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to 20mph. Winds will quickly decrease around sunset. High pressure returns Thursday with sunny skies and mild temps. Another cold front will move through Friday morning with very limited moisture and only a few clouds. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
Today will see decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Winds will gust to 20 mph. Highs 59-62.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 38-45.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 7pm tonight. Today: N winds at 20-25 kts with gust to 30 kts diminishing to 15-20 kts. Seas at 4-6 ft subsiding to 3-5 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 10-15 kts diminishing to 5-10 kts after midnight, seas 4-5 subsiding to 3-4 ft after midnight. Thursday: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 3-4 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.