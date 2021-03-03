Effingham Co. School District announces plan for staff vaccine roll out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has now officially announced their vaccine roll out plan.
Working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to be one of the first to get vaccines in the arms of their educators.
“As soon as last Friday when the governor made his announcement, we had a meeting Monday with our local department of public health, and they’re ready to roll it out.”
But even before the announcement, Dr. Yancy Ford says the Effingham County School District was ready.
“We’d been working on this for a couple months now and it’s finally now coming to a reality.”
A reality that may not have been possible if not for the support of the Department of Public Health.
“This partnership we have with the board of education is long standing,” said Cindy Grovenstein, the County Nurse Manager of Effingham County Health Department
Together, they’ll start the vaccination process next Friday
Although it will be available to all staff, Dr. Ford says it isn’t mandatory.
“You know our role is not to tell people they have to get a vaccine our role is to make it an option.”
According to a current staff survey, Dr. Ford says roughly 600 of their 1,800 staff members are interested in getting the vaccine.
Bus drivers, tech and maintenance staff, and some of the more vulnerable will be first to get it.
From there they will travel to the different schools based on the results of the survey each following Friday.
“We have eleven weeks left of schools, so we’ll try our best to get everybody who is interested vaccinated before they leave for the summer,” said Grovenstein.
Exciting news for not only those interested in the vaccine but also those who get to help administer it, like School Health Services Coordinator Laura Hunnewell.
“As a nurse it helps me feel like I’m making a difference. That I’m being able to offer that to them, so they don’t have to worry about the health aspect. They can truly focus on the education piece which is why they’re teachers.”
Providing a peace of mind in perhaps an unexpected way to all who are in the district.
“That’s the goal each and every day, to serve the boys and girls and their families in Effingham County. Providing the vaccine just happens to be one of those services that’s needed right now so it’s important for us to be apart of that,” said Dr. Ford.
Again, the vaccine rollout for staff of the school district will begin next Friday at the Board of Education in Effingham County.
