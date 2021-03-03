Georgia Southern designated as one of the best schools for military members

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A national military group ranks Georgia Southern University among the best schools for those who’ve served their country to get an education.
The student body of Georgia Southern - from Statesboro to Savannah to Hinesville - includes almost 4,000 military members past and present. Leaders for their program say this annual award is not only a badge of honor but also a recruiting tool to help bring students here and make them Eagles.
Victory Media measures schools across the country on how they enroll, admit, retain, and graduate students who’re in the military or recently discharged. They look at things like Southern’s Military Student Center and the staff placed there to help students who’re transitioning into college life and helping them navigate course loads with things like jobs and families all at once.
“They are adult learners. Some of them have been out of high school 20 years and we’re going to put them in a classroom. Some of them haven’t seen College Algebra. So, we have to do unique things for that population,” said Col. George Frederick, with GSU Military and Veterans Services.
He says the students must still pass each class toward their degrees, but they give them the best opportunities to use their experiences to do that move to the next career.
Col. Frederick says they work throughout the year to serve the students and earn that designation again next year.
