Health app coming to Savannah to help underserved communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-based company with European roots is announcing testing is underway of a health tracking app for your phone that’s meant to help underserved and minority communities.
The company is called Admoer. During a news conference Wednesday, we got a first-hand look at the platform, and learned from the tech developers how they say it will help.
The app keeps user information that it gathers, and only shares with the person’s doctor. Admoer leaders say they chose to locate in Savannah in part because of its place in a technology corridor and because it’s a safe location for their employees.
“Savannah has a burgeoning tech/entrepreneurial population. But on top of that, and this is where I wanted to say specifically that I’m very, very grateful to Mayor Johnson and our leadership here...we had no problems when there were problems elsewhere,” Admoer consultant Keith Fletcher said.
“This is a giant step towards positively impacting the health of our priority population here in our community. That’s what we’re all about, that’s what we do and that’s our interest,” Healthy Savannah Executive Director Paula Kreissler said.
The health app is anticipated to be out of beta testing and more widely available in 60 to 90 days.
